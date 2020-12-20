Farmington, Hills Christmas, New Year closures, changes

While COVID-19 has a number of public buildings closed, there are still some changes coming for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Trash collection

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Fridays, garbage and recycling pickup will happen as usual on Monday-Thursday. Friday’s routes will be collected on Saturday.

Disposing of trees and holiday trash

You may recycle holiday cards and wrapping paper, except those with glitter or metallic decorations. Aluminum holiday cookie tins and lids may go in the recycling cart.

If you’re not sure whether an item can be recycled, visit the RRRASOC Recycling Directory.

There is no Christmas tree recycling this year at Glen Oaks Country Club in Farmington Hills. Trees may be placed curbside for trash collection.

Government offices closed

Farmington and Farmington Hills City Halls remain closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety concerns. City offices will be closed December 24-25 and December 31-January 1. U.S. Post Office branches in downtown Farmington and on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills will be closed on December 25 and January 1. Both have self-service kiosks.

Library closures

Farmington Community Library buildings in Farmington and Farmington Hills remain closed due to COVID-19 safety concerns. There will be no curbside service December 24-27, and December 31- January 3.

Farmington schools break

Public school students will start their holiday break on December 21. Classes resume on January 4.

Riley Park Ice Rink

The ice rink is downtown Farmington opened on December 15. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are no skates to borrow this year. For more information, visit facebook.com/RileyParkIceRink.