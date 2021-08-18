Farmington Hills chief warns about 3G phones, 911 service

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King reminded residents this week that cell phone carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022, disabling them even from calling 911.

Common 3G models include TracFones, Jitterbugs, and flip phones. Here’s how to identify a 3G device:

Check the phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity), available on a smartphone in the “About” tab or by pressing *#06# on the keypad.

Enter that number at imei.info to learn more about the phone and network. 3G networks use frequencies at 900Mhz or 2100Mhz.

Learn more from Verizon here: verizon.com/about/news/3g-cdma-network-shutdate-set-december-31-2022. Learn more from AT&T here: att.com/support/article/wireless/KM1324171.