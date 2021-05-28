Farmington Hills charity’s Detroit Zoo fundraising walk returns

The Farmington Hills-based Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM) will host a June 5 Scavenger Safari & Walk fundraiser at the Detroit Zoo.

The statewide non-profit organization empowers patients and families experiencing any blood cancer diagnosis. BCFM offers information, resources and wrap-around support.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCFM held a virtual walk in 2020. This year, participants can take part in a scavenger hunt or enjoy a leisurely walk around the zoo.

The $35 registration fee covers zoo admission, a silent auction, raffle, giveaways, lunch and free parking. BCFM encourages participants to raise funds beyond the fee and awards prizes as an incentive.

To learn more or register, visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org/scavenger-safari-walk