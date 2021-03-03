Farmington Hills charity campaign supports myeloma patients

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM), based in Farmington Hills, has launched its Unite in Support and Caring campaign in honor of Multiple Myeloma Awareness and Action Month.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable form of blood cancer that is long-lasting, unpredictable and high cost, with patients, families and caregivers requiring elevated support. Due to COVID-19, these patients face even greater barriers to treatment and diagnosis.

“Though many will go through periods of remission, our multiple myeloma patients are dealing with heavy anxiety and fear over the fact they’ll eventually relapse, or their cancer will stop responding to treatment,” Melissa Antoncic, BCFM’s Director of Patient Support, said in a press release. “Most lack information about their illness and the potential impact it will continue to have on their daily lives.”

“And, because treatment regimens tend to combine three or more expensive new drugs, the cost is very high, often leaving patients to choose between paying for treatment or buying necessities like groceries for their families,” she added.

Every $1,000 raised during the March campaign will provide support and resources for one family facing multiple myeloma over the span of one year, including:

offering co-pay and insurance coverage navigation resources, as well as direct financial assistance, to help remove the barriers that this chronic illness brings

navigating the emotional ups and downs of living with multiple myeloma and connecting patients to a community that can create normalcy and resilience

offering information and connective resources to clear up the confusion and shine light on what to expect as patients continue their journey, including practical day-to-day concerns

Molly Peterson of Northville is one of many multiple myeloma patients served by BCFM. Both Molly and her husband, Leo, were diagnosed with blood cancer in the same year.

“Multiple myeloma takes up a huge space in my life. I’m constantly coping with the fact that my disease is chronic and something I’ll always need to manage,” Molly Peterson said. “This has been a very difficult year for us with so many worries about the virus and being at such high risk. BCFM is a resource for people with blood cancers specifically, which is so needed because with the complexities of these diseases, comes a special set of issues. BCFM looks at all the different ways blood cancer can impact you and is there in concrete ways to help.”

Contributions to the Unite in Support and Caring campaign may be made by visiting bloodcancerfoundationmi.org.