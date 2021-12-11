Farmington Hills charity benefits from special bourbon sale

A Farmington Hills charity serving blood cancer patients will benefit from sales of a unique bourbon at Benstein Liquor of Commerce.

The store will release the hand-selected, special edition bottles of Woodford Reserve® Bourbon at 10 a.m. on December 13, with a portion of each sale going to The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM).

The limited-edition bottles are available for in-person purchase only for $54.99 at 1050 Benstein Road in Commerce. Each is engraved with the Benstein and BCFM logos to symbolize the partnership.

“We are grateful to Benstein Liquor for this partnership,” said Heidi Grix, president and CEO of The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan. “Each sale from these bottles helps ensure our patients and their families have a wonderful holiday season and receive the support and services they need during a very challenging time in their lives.”

John and Fady Mansour, owners of Benstein Liquor, are nationally recognized as rare spirit collectors, bourbon enthusiasts, and founders of a growing local Bourbon club. Given the rare opportunity to offer hand-selected, exclusive barrels of Woodford Reserve® to their customers, the Mansours decided to give back.

They expect the bottles to sell out within hours of the release.

“We love giving back to kids and families in Metro Detroit,” said Fady Mansour. “This is a wonderful opportunity to share our passion throughout our community–fine bourbon and creating hopeful futures for those who need it most.”

The limited-edition bourbon features tasting notes that include a sharp medley of brown, savory, and green spices complemented by dark cherry and dried cranberry with light hints of caramel and vanilla.

For more information, call or text Benstein Liquor at 248-993-0606.

Reported by Farmington Voice