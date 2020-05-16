Farmington Hills Census response rate hits 70 percent

Farmington and Farmington Hills 2020 Census response rates are climbing, but have yet to reach 100 percent.

Census data governs distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants, and support to states, counties, and communities. The Census Bureau has extended the response deadline to October 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 15, 70 percent of Farmington Hills residents and 67.2 percent of Farmington residents have responded. Here’s how other Oakland County communities are doing:

To provide your information, which takes about 10 minutes, visit 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.