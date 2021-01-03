Farmington Hills car dealership honors local hero

Suburban Mazda of Farmington Hills hosted a special presentation December 19 for a Michigan hero who has helped families in need through the pandemic.

Mazda Hero Shelly Ochodnicky of Caledonia Township was among 50 people across the country honored for their tireless dedication to their communities. When the pandemic brought local lock downs, she provided supplies and meals to families in need. She also delivered essentials to families forced to flee when dams collapsed last spring in Midland and Gladwin counties.

During the presentation, Ochodnicky picked up the keys to a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.