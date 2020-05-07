Farmington Hills cancels ‘Stars in the Park’ season

The City of Farmington Hills Cultural Arts Division has cancelled “Stars in the Park”, its popular outdoor concert series, due to concerns about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The annual event typically happens Thursday evenings, June through August, at the amphitheater in Heritage Park. Weekly performers included local and national acts, covering a wide range of musical genres.

“We’ll miss seeing so many of our local families on the hill with their blankets and picnics enjoying an evening of music in beautiful Heritage Park,” said Cultural Arts Supervisor Rachel Timlin. “But everyone’s safety is a top priority right now, and we encourage people to enjoy music and other creative pursuits on their own during this time.”

You can watch a musical playlist that includes a number of Stars in the Park concerts here:

For more information about this and other cultural arts programs, contact Timlin at rtimlin@fhgov.com.