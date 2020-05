Due to concerns about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission has cancelled its annual Spring Plant and Seed Swap.

The event had been scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at Heritage Park.

A Fall Plant and Seed Swap has tentatively been scheduled for mid-September. Information will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and at fhgov.com.

For more information, call Charmaine Kettler-Schmult in the Community Development Office, 248-871-2543.