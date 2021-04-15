Farmington Hills businesses team up for spring open house

Business, Farmington Hills, Press Release

Farmer John’s Greenhouse will hold its annual Spring Open House on April 17 and 18, this year  partnering with Paulson’s Audio & Video to provide a complete outdoor experience.

Just a mile and a half apart, Farmer John’s and Paulson’s have served the greater Farmington area for over 70 years combined. Both are run by second generation owners with family – and folks who have become family – throughout their teams.

Farmer John’s, which opened in 1978, began as a small nursery and has grown to an upscale garden center with everything from exotic houseplants to fan-favorite garden staples, furniture, umbrellas, grills, and more. The Boutique carries one-of-a-kind fashion, gifts, handbags, and jewelry.

Paulson’s Audio & Video has grown from a 2500 square foot “traditional” TV and audio shop opened in 1992, to a more than 9,000-square-foot showroom with the largest display of TVs in Metro Detroit. Paulson’s offers a wide range of the best products for residential and commercial audio, video, networking, and smart home tech.

Spring Open House

Hours for the spring open house are Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Visitors will enjoy seminars, exclusive deals, special demonstrations and more from Farmer John’s, Paulson’s Audio & Video, Monrovia, Willowway Nurseries, and a handful of outdoor entertainment brands. Live music will be provided by Terry & Anna Stevenson (Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.), Stacy Barrett (Saturday 2-6 p.m.) and Nick Wilczynski (Sunday 2-6 p.m.). Ryan Logan from 94.7 WCSX will be onsite with the WCSX Street Team Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Guests can enter to win several prizes from Paulson’s, including a Sonance Patio Series outdoor audio system and a Sonos Move all-weather portable speaker. Masks are required, and all recommended COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Learn more at facebook.com/events/254325336352885

