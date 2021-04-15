Farmington Hills businesses team up for spring open house

Farmer John’s Greenhouse will hold its annual Spring Open House on April 17 and 18, this year partnering with Paulson’s Audio & Video to provide a complete outdoor experience.

Just a mile and a half apart, Farmer John’s and Paulson’s have served the greater Farmington area for over 70 years combined. Both are run by second generation owners with family – and folks who have become family – throughout their teams.

Farmer John’s, which opened in 1978, began as a small nursery and has grown to an upscale garden center with everything from exotic houseplants to fan-favorite garden staples, furniture, umbrellas, grills, and more. The Boutique carries one-of-a-kind fashion, gifts, handbags, and jewelry.

Paulson’s Audio & Video has grown from a 2500 square foot “traditional” TV and audio shop opened in 1992, to a more than 9,000-square-foot showroom with the largest display of TVs in Metro Detroit. Paulson’s offers a wide range of the best products for residential and commercial audio, video, networking, and smart home tech.

Spring Open House

Hours for the spring open house are Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Visitors will enjoy seminars, exclusive deals, special demonstrations and more from Farmer John’s, Paulson’s Audio & Video, Monrovia, Willowway Nurseries, and a handful of outdoor entertainment brands. Live music will be provided by Terry & Anna Stevenson (Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.), Stacy Barrett (Saturday 2-6 p.m.) and Nick Wilczynski (Sunday 2-6 p.m.). Ryan Logan from 94.7 WCSX will be onsite with the WCSX Street Team Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Guests can enter to win several prizes from Paulson’s, including a Sonance Patio Series outdoor audio system and a Sonos Move all-weather portable speaker. Masks are required, and all recommended COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Learn more at facebook.com/events/254325336352885