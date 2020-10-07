Farmington Hills business provides free COVID tests, flu shots

Affordable HomeCare in Farmington Hills will sponsor a free October 24 COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine shot event at 30640 W 12. Mile Rd.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act covers cost of testing during this one-day event, which is open to anyone from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get tested even if you’re symptom-free, and you don’t need a prescription for testing or the flu shot.

Both Rapid Antibody and RT-PCR 48-hour turnaround lab tests will be available.

Registration at affordablehomecare.org/covid-19-testing-farmington-hills is required to help maintain social distancing. To learn more, call 248-419-5010.