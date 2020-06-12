Farmington Hills blanket charity gets sanitizing help

Fleece & Thank you, which provides comforting blankets and videos to children in Michigan hospitals, has partnered with BioGreen Michigan to further sanitize its Farmington Hills warehouse.

The charity works with local groups to make colorful, no-sew fleece blankets with video messages, which are delivered to children who are being treated in Michigan hospitals.

“We are grateful to BioGreen Michigan for stepping up to assist us in providing our staff and volunteers a healthier, safer environment at no cost to our organization,” said Nicholas Kristock, co-founder and executive director of Fleece & Thank You. “We’ve been proactively responsive to the dynamic environment we all face in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is just another action we are taking to improve our operations and increase our sanitation protocols to assure our hospital partners, the children receiving our blankets and their families have peace of mind.”

“BioGreen is proud to partner with Fleece & Thank You to help create a safer, healthier workplace environment,” said LC Smith, company founder. “Our goal is to provide the organization’s staff, volunteers, hospitals and recipients of the blankets with some peace of mind knowing that after we treat the warehouse, 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viral threats have been effectively eliminated and future growth rates substantially reduced. It’s not a panacea, but it represents the best risk reduction process anywhere in the country.”

In the coming months, Fleece & Thank You will install a new, industrial washing machine, dryer and ozonation machine to meet the increase of infectious disease protocols at all of its hospital partners across Michigan.

To learn more about BioGreen, visit biogreen.com. To learn more about Fleece & Thank You, visit fleeceandthankyou.org.