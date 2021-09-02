Farmington Hills biz ‘Suitember’ benefits Friendship Circle

David Elkus, owner of Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers in Farmington Hills and Todd’s Menswear in Royal Oak, has launched a national drive that combines men’s attire and charity.

Suitember

brings together men’s clothiers from around the country to highlight the benefits of dressing well and helping charities in each store’s community. In Michigan, this year’s charity is Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield.

Customers who mention The Friendship Circle will have 10 percent of their purchases donated to the organization. The nonprofit introduces hundreds of high school and college volunteers to those with special needs.

The suitember.com website provides information about the event, as well as information about how suits have developed and why they’re still important.

Elkus has a connection to one of the more exciting moments in suit history. His grandfather, Nathan “Toddy” Elkus, designed the “Thunderbolt,” a long coat with wide shoulders, fly front, and slash pockets, with a high-waisted pant. Introduced in 1939, the ensemble quickly became known as the “Zoot Suit”.

During Suitember, Todd’s Menswear is also hosting a “Trade in Trade Up” event. Customers will receive rebates toward a new suit for each well-loved suit they trade in.