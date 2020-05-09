Farmington Hills biz owner featured in COVID webinar

Farmington Hills business owner Leland Bassett, of Detroit-based Bassett & Bassett Communication Managers and Counselors, will be among four corporate leaders participating in a May 11 panel discussion on navigating the COVID-19 crisis.

The virtual event hosted by Bassett Education India also features Founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications Eric S. Yuan; Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems Dr. Anand Deshpande; and CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies Warren Harris. CEO of Bassett Education India Vidya Moorthy will moderate the panel.

The free “Decoding Disruption” webinar will be broadcast live in the U.S. and India at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8 p.m. IST, and 7:30 a.m. PDT). Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/35AloTQ.

Yuan’s company and product, Zoom, are helping millions of global citizens around the world ensure business continuity and the delivery of knowledge services, while helping people stay connected with their extended families. He is a named inventor in 11 issued and 20 pending patents in real-time collaboration.

“We envision creating solutions for human connection and have always strived to provide the simplest and most effective tools towards this cause. I look forward to being a part of this conversation with other respected experts,” Yuan said in a press release.

Deshpande founded Persistent Systems in 1990 and is revered for his leadership. He maintains a relentless focus on helping companies and customers embark on a journey of digital innovation, growth, and sustainability.

“It has always been my endeavor to empower individuals and organizations to continuously evolve and adapt to ensure sustainable excellence. Given the current climate, I am happy to contribute and share the platform with these other thought leaders”, Deshpande said.

Harris has championed ownership, accountability, and transparency as CEO of Tata Technologies. His company has become a leader of manufacturing innovation with the use of game-changing technologies.

“While many of the happenings in our world today are out of our control, leaders through vision and action, can influence thought and work practices in their organizations,” Harris said. “My co-panelists are renowned leaders and I look forward to participating in an engaging discussion with them.”

Bassett is a pioneer of crisis communication and introduced America’s first Strategic Communication Management program at the university level in the 1970’s – a plan that helps organizations develop a cohesive and unified approach to communication.

“This is a defining moment in history when people and organizations show who they really are, and the core values they do or do not have,” Bassett said. ”Today’s global digital presence demands multi-cultural awareness and receiver-focused communication, which is the essence of this panel. It will be a robust conversation.”

In addition to sharing new ideas, opinions, and advice on coping with anxiety and building hope, the panelists will also shed light on how senior executives and corporate managers can manage teams and walk the tight rope between economic challenges and human lives and emotions.

“The personal and professional growth stories of these four global leaders are remarkable and compelling,” Moorthy said. “Their leadership and experience have helped steer organizations for decades. At this time, as uncertainty looms around the world, we are delighted that they are willing to lend their voices to collectively seek strategies to cope, survive and grow.”