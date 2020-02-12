Farmington Hills biz hosts free Music Matters event

Paulson’s Audio & Video, based in Farmington Hills, is kicking up its annual February Audio Month celebration to include better discounts on audio products throughout their showroom and a special Music Matters event at the end of the month.

Held on Thursday, February 27, 4-8 p.m., Music Matters is a free event to showcase Paulson’s diverse audio offerings for residential and commercial projects, indoor and outdoor spaces, from entry-level products to high-end. Demonstrations throughout the showroom will include products from Anthem, AudioQuest, Bowers & Wilkins, GoldenEar, Integra, Klipsch, McIntosh, Paradigm, and Sonos.

Refreshments will be served, and every attendee will receive a gift bag and have the chance to win one of several raffle prizes, including various speakers, wireless headphones, and more. Registration is required; free tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/music-matters-event-tickets- 91731576615.

Learn more about the event on Facebook and at paulsonsav.com/upcoming-events/.