Farmington Hills biz celebrates audio this month

For most of the past decade, February has been Audio Month at Paulson’s Audio & Video, Metro Detroit’s premier entertainment and smart home showroom.

This year, the celebration of sound is kicked up several notches to include better discounts on audio products throughout their showroom, and a special Music Matters event at the end of the month which will be predominantly virtual with some individual in-person elements for those who wish to visit them.

Audio Month – All February Long

The team at Paulson’s is knowledgeable and creative in finding the right fit for every client’s needs. Audio Month is an opportunity for anyone considering new audio for their home, office, home theater, and more to explore options, see and hear new products, and save. With discounts on speakers, components, audio electronics and accessories like wires, cables and power, it’s the best time of year to set up that perfect listening area or upgrade a home theater.

Music Matters – February 22-27

Audio Month will end with a bang when Paulson’s hosts Music Matters, a free event to showcase their diverse audio offerings for residential and commercial projects, indoor and outdoor spaces, from entry-level products to high-end.

Top audio vendors will be doing virtual keynote presentations via Zoom, including AudioQuest, Anthem, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, GoldenEar, Marantz, McIntosh, Paradigm, Sonance and Sonos. Registration is required, and every attendee will receive an amenity box of gifts from Paulson’s and their brand partners.

For every virtual keynote attended, guests will receive one entry into a giveaway for a Sonos Move indoor/outdoor speaker, Sonance Patio Series outdoor audio system, Bowers & Wilkins vinyl collector’s box, and more.

Pick up your free ticket here: eventbrite.com/e/music-matters-week-2021-tickets-140130555263.

Learn more on Facebook or on Paulson’s website.