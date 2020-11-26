Farmington Hills-based Gorman’s launches ARC fundraiser

Farmington Hills-based Gorman’s Home Furnishings & Interior Design will kick off its 10th annual campaign supporting The Arc of Oakland County on November 27.

Running through January 18, 2021, the campaign helps ARC make a difference in the lives of children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities who rely on them for assistance in everyday living.

In partnership with Stressless by Ekornes Furniture and its Lifeline of Hope campaign, customers can participate in this community-giving program by visiting any of Gorman’s showrooms and making a minimum donation of $50 to The Arc of Oakland County. Donors will receive $200 off the price of any Stressless seating item.

“We are grateful for the relationship we’ve built with Gorman’s,” Tom Kendziorski, Executive Director of The Arc of Oakland County, said in a press release. “Such partnerships allow us to extend our outreach of advocacy into the community, to help families, and to educate the general public. Any gifts made will be earmarked towards the maintenance of The Arc of Oakland County and its unequalled leadership in advocacy, which benefits so many.”

“The Arc of Oakland County strives to improve systems of supports and services; connect families; inspire our community; and influence public policy,” said Tom Lias, president and CEO of Gorman’s. “This is very necessary work and it is work that’s never finished. In these unusual times, The Arc and the people it serves need our support more than ever.”

To learn more, visit gormans.com or thearcoakland.org.