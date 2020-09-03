Farmington Hills-based children’s leukemia charity changes name

Farmington Hills-based non-profit Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan (CLF) has changed its name to The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan.

The change reflects the organization’s ongoing, larger mission and focus, which is to support any patient or family member in Michigan affected by any type of blood cancer or precancerous blood condition. This includes leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and many other blood related diseases.

“Our new name strengthens and helps us grow our roots to support additional patients and their families,” Heidi Grix, president and CEO, said in a press release. “The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan is dedicated to empowering patients and families to cope and heal – from the time of diagnosis, through treatment, and beyond. We’ve been tailoring programs and services that meet their acute emotional, social and financial needs for decades, and now we have a name that better identifies our work and connects with those who need us.”

Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan was founded in 1952 and, in 1957, expanded its services to include patients with other types of blood cancer throughout Michigan, including adults, as well as their family members.

“After years of questioning whether we should change our name, we feel the time is right now, based on feedback from key stakeholders,” Grix said. “We believe our new name will make it easier for adult patients and patients with all forms of blood cancer to find our organization, and that it will help us attract and establish partnerships with new sources for patient referrals and funding.”

Preparation for the name change began one year ago when Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan partnered with Royal Oak-based BERLINE, a full-service marketing, advertising and digital communications agency.

“After extensive research and planning, we are excited to announce our new name, which more accurately reflects our mission and work,” said Jim Berline, chairman of BERLINE and board chair of The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan. “This change represents a new chapter for our organization and sets the stage for The Blood Cancer of Michigan to expand its presence and services in the years to come.”

Under the CLF name, The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan faced significant challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization experienced a 35 percent reduction in funding due to the cancellation of the spring fundraising season.

“Fortunately, we have carefully invested funds to ensure there are resources available for downswings in philanthropic giving. I am pleased to report that we are standing on solid financial ground,” Grix said. “Our transition to remote service delivery was quick and seamless. Also, we did not reduce any programs, with the exception of in-person events that were on schedule.”

To learn more, visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org.