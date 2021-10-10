Farmington Hills auto supplier adds six new employees

Drive System Design (DSD), a company specializing in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and associated technologies, has added several new members to its team following significant electrification business growth.

Among the six new team members at its Farmington Hills, Michigan, facility are individuals who have strong backgrounds at Tier One suppliers and original-equipment manufacturers. Specialties range from motor controls to transmission systems, e-axles and more.

“There has been a tremendous amount of growth, both in personnel and diversification of business, taking place at Drive System Design and we’re excited to add these exceptionally talented engineering experts to our team,” Jon Brentnall, President, said in a press release. “Collectively, their impressive backgrounds will help us further broaden and enhance our electrified propulsion expertise as we continue to tackle a range of electrification initiatives spanning automotive, defense, aerospace, commercial vehicle and marine sectors.”

With the addition of the new team members, DSD now has 35 employees at its Farmington Hills facility, with expectations of adding another half a dozen team members by the end of 2022.

Pictured above, clockwise from top left, are:

AK Arafat, Principal Controls Engineer will be responsible for executing motor control projects and helping shape DSD’s development of motor design, analysis and test processes through continual R&D investment. Arafat earned a master’s degree in electric engineering from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

Andrew Jamieson, Principal Engineer, a Principal Engineer, brings more than 15 years of experience as a Design Engineer, Senior Design Engineer and most recently Technical Specialist at MAHLE Powertrain. He earned a master’s degree in automotive product engineering from Cranfield University in the U.K. and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Napier University in the U.K.

David Loki, Transmission Engineer, previously held a Product Engineering role for eAxle Pursuit at Linamar. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of California, Davis.

Taechung “TC” Kim, joins DSD as a Chief Technical Specialist, responsible for leading full-scale electric drive unit design and analysis projects, while mentoring the surrounding team. He earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the State University of New York.

Matt Emmerson, Transmission Engineer, will take on the role of Transmission Engineer. He earned a master’s degree in industrial & systems engineering from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Mario Garrido Escareno, Senior Control Engineer, will work on an array of control software development, demonstrator vehicle calibration and system simulation projects at DSD. He earned a professional certification in architecture and systems engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as a master’s degree in business administration from TecMilenio University and a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the National Polytechnique Institute in Mexico City.

