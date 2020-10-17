Farmington Hills attorney earns Trust & Estate award

Farmington Hills resident Robert D. Kaplow, an attorney with Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., has been named the Best Lawyers ®2021 Detroit Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year.”

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with the award.

A shareholder in the firm, Kaplow’s practice is concentrated in estate planning and personal and corporate income tax planning. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan’s Taxation and Probate and Estate Planning sections, the Oakland County Bar Association’s Taxation Committee, and the American Bar Association’s Real Property and Trust and Estate Law sections.

Kaplow frequently lectures before professional groups pertaining to estate and tax planning and corporate matters and has been continuously selected by his peers for inclusion in the annual edition of Best Lawyers in America since 2013, in the areas of Tax Law and Trusts and Estates. He has been listed in the Michigan edition of Super Lawyers, named as a Top Lawyer by DBusiness Magazine, and recognized as a Michigan Leading Lawyer.

Kaplow is also active in various charitable and bar-related activities.