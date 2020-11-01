Farmington Hills artist’s ‘Gifts of Quarantine’ opens

“Is it wrong that this quarantine feels like a gift … just for me?”

Farmington Hills artist Mary Lou Stropoli used the gift of time in COVID-19 quarantine to “paint and produce like never before.” In addition to a downtown Farmington mural completed this summer, she also created a series of paintings that will be on display this month at KickstART Gallery, 33304 Grand River, Farmington.

“This particular series began on the eve of 2020,” Stropoli said in a press release. “I followed the urge to paint images of impending doom, packaged in a beautiful setting. I believe there is beauty to be found in the darkness; it’s not always something to be feared. I’m just in my space, perfectly content finding joy in the chaos.”

“Gifts of Quarantine” will open on November 4 and remain on display through December 23. A socially distanced opening reception with the artist will be held on November 7, 5-8 p.m.

Born in New Jersey, Stropoli was raised in Farmington Hills, where she attended Our Lady of Sorrows School, Mercy High School, and University of Michigan School of Art. After a brief stint in advertising and marketing, she relocated to New Jersey where she earned her K-12 Art Teacher Certification.

After starting a family and teaching art there, Stropoli, her husband, and two children returned to Farmington Hills eight years ago. She and her sister are owners of the former Mother Mary’s Toffee in Farmington.

Stropoli has taught private art lessons in her home for several years and is a member of the KickstART Farmington Board. She currently teaches art at Brother Rice High School.

The KickstART Gallery & Shop is open Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Friday, 1-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org or on Facebook.