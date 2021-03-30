Farmington Hills artisan market celebrates spring open house

MI Artisan Market in Farmington Hills is celebrating spring with an open house held April 1-3.

Located inside Fun with Fiber at the Kendallwood Shopping Center, the market showcases the work of artisans from around the state. Vendors are juried.

Items on display include woodwork, jewelry, pottery, soaps, woven and knitted items, wall hangings, books from local authors, and more. In addition to discounts, the shop is offering $5 off a 6-inch hyacinth or tulip plant with a $10 purchase during the open house.

Find MI Artisan Market at 33304 W. 12 Mile Rd. and online at facebook.com/MIArtisanMarket.