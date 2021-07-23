Farmington Hills actor in Nicely Theatre’s ‘Spelling Bee’

North Farmington High 2021 graduate Maryanna Lauter plays Marcy Park in Nicely Theatre Group’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” held outdoors July 28-31 at The Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the show charms audiences with a funny, touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and vibrant score by William Finn.

The cast also includes Erin Johnson as Olive Ostrovsky, Alexa Carollo as Rona Lisa Peretti,

Michael McKiddy as Vice Principal Panch, N’Jeri Nicholson as Mitch Mahoney, Mitchell J. Hardy as William Barfee, Lauren Landman as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Alec Diem as Leaf Coneybear, Jason Bowen as Chip Tolentino and Nic Folson as Jesus. Understudies are Kayla Smith, Olivia Paryaski, Michael Phair, and Jackson Meade.

Mitch Master directs with choreography and vocal direction by Lindsey Tycholiz-McKiddy and music direction by Ron Pietrantoni.

The show features an eclectic group of tweens vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While sharing hilarious details from their personal lives, spellers work their way through a list of (potentially made-up) words. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. But at least the losers get a juice box.

Theatre-goers need not wear a mask. Nicely will announce weather-related venue changes via email and/or text.

Tickets are $25 per person at nicelytheatre.org. Bring your own chair or blanket. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with food trucks from Cool Jacks, Detroit Lemonade Co. and pre-show entertainment from Ron Pietrantoni.