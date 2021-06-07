Farmington Hills 9-year-old hosts workout for MS

Last year, 9-year-old Farmington Hills resident Amelia Nordhaus didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from fundraising to end multiple sclerosis (MS).

She won’t let it this year, either. The cause is close to her heart; Amelia’s mother, Tanya, lives with MS.

‘Tired of seeing me tired’

“She is tired of seeing me tired from MS,” Tanya Nordhaus said. “She has witnessed it her entire life. She is dedicated to making a difference in my life and those that suffer from this disease. Her dad and I are so proud of her spirit, her determination, and her heart.”

For a second year, Amelia will host her fifth fundraising event and the second online. Kids can join Amelia’s Little Workout for MS via Zoom on Saturday, June 19.

Starting at 9 a.m., they’ll do a 15-minute exercise circuit twice, for a 30-minute workout together. Jumping jacks, running in place, sit-ups, and wall sits are all part of the fun. All donations kids raise will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS).

Ending MS in her lifetime

The highest fundraiser as of July 10, when all donations are due, earns a trophy. Everyone will get a token of appreciation for participating.

“You should come do my workout because you can raise a lot of money to end MS,” Amelia said. “It was fun last year. It’s going to be awesome this year.”

Through the workout, a bike-a-thon, and Amelia’s Little Lemonade Stand for MS, Amelia has been one of Michigan’s top fundraisers for four years running. While her goal at age 5 was to raise “$15 thousand hundred million,” her new goal is still tremendous: $1 million to end MS in her lifetime.

Anyone who wants to end MS or just to do something kind for others will find information about Amelia’s Little Workout for MS, along with a registration link, pledge sheets, and donation link at littlebikeathon.com.