Farmington Hills 3-peats with Red Cross training award

For a third consecutive year, the City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department has received the American Red Cross Top Training Provider award for lifeguarding and CPR.

The awards are normally presented at a special ceremony in person, but Facility Supervisor Matt Gale and new Aquatics Supervisor James Vayis accepted this year’s Top Training Provider Award by mail on behalf of the Special Services Department.

The award recognized the Department’s Lifeguarding Academy, which offers Professional Lifeguarding, CPR, AED, and Water Safety training. Classes consist of online and classroom course work, as well as hands-on training in lifesaving skills.

“I’m excited to pass down this tradition of excellence to new Aquatics Supervisor James Vayis, whose dedication to the job will bring us even more success in the future,” Matt Gale said in a press release. Gale has assumed a new role as Facility Supervisor for The Hawk Community Center, which is currently under construction.

In 2019, the City’s Lifeguarding Program trained 453 participants. To take a lifesaving course offered by the Special Services Department, contact Vayis at 248-473-1834 or jvayis@fhgov.com.