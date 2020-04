As local residents spend more time at home because of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter recently issued a reminder to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census.

Just 57.2 percent of Farmington Hills residents and 53.2 percent of Farmington residents had responded as of April 7. Michigan’s rate is third in the nation, at 52.9 percent.

Filling out the online form takes about 10 minutes. Visit 2020census.gov to learn more and respond.