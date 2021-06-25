Farmington High’s ‘millennial’ class seeks alumni

Farmington High School’s class of 2000 should have celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, but canceled plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, organizers are looking for alumni to celebrate 21 years during an August 21 event at the Tin Cup Bar and Grill in Livonia.

This special “millennium” class includes Michigan’s lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist and Olympic hopeful Aaron Scheides, who competed in the 2016 Paralympics and is on the road to Tokyo.

To RSVP for the event or learn more, write to Sarah Davies, sarahmariedavies@gmail.com.