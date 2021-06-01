Farmington High Theatre says ‘Goodbye 2020’

While 2020 was a stressful year, Farmington High Theatre has decided to give it the sendoff it truly deserves.

Part musical, part written word, “Goodbye 2020!” premieres Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., at https://youtu.be/dDLX4fQT6A8. The link will remain on the Farmington Public Schools TV-10 channel, so audiences can view it at their leisure.

Writer/director Lucy Koviak is part of a long-time production team that includes Dean and Sue Cobb. Dan Roberts’ “Saturday Matinee,” directed by Dean Cobb, is also part of the show. Filling out the staff: producer Sue Cobb, vocal director Angel Gippert, and vocal director/accompanist, Ted McDonald.

Viewers may recognize songs performed on the Farmington and/or Harrison High stages during the past 10 years–”There’s No Business, Like Show Business,” “Tomorrow,” “Got a Lot of Livin’ to Do,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Senior Elena Nicholson said despite the stress of rehearsals often affected by COVID-19 restrictions, “it all came together in the end.” Cast members bonded, including the freshmen first-timers.

“From March 2020 until now, it has been an up-and-down rollercoaster, but everyone’s united,” she said. “The show has a great take on how our lives have been affected.”

There’s also a bit of a happy ending, Nicholson said. “Even though there’s a storm, there’s always a rainbow afterward. Hopefully, one day, we can all take off our masks and get comfortable.”

As with other “pandemic productions,” the show is available free to viewers. The Theatre Department has provided safe performing opportunities for students both in-person and virtually, asking minimal contributions for scripts and t-shirts.

Beginning the night of the “Goodbye, 2020!” premiere, the department will provide information about how the community can support future productions.