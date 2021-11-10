Farmington High Theatre invites you to ‘Fright Night’

Farmington High Theatre students will recreate scenes from scary movies during Fright Night 2021, performed at 8 p.m. November 12 and 13.

You’ll see humorous nuggets from “BOO! Scenes from Halloween”, then the Venus probe, radiation induced, zombie invasion horror from the George Romero/John Russo classic film, “Night of the Living Dead”. The 1968 movie is considered the originator of fictional zombies in modern culture.

Seniors Caitlin Dougherty as Barbara and Jordon McCray as the hero, Ben, lead the 31-member cast.

Tickets are $10 and sold at the door (cash or check). The box office opens at 7 p.m. All cast and audience members must be masked.

Farmington High is located at 32000 Shiawassee Road.

Reported by Farmington Voice