Farmington High students win future innovator honors

Several Farmington High School (FHS) students competed against students from across the globe to earn the distinction of Conrad Innovator.

The Conrad Challenge is an annual, multi-phase innovation and entrepreneurship competition that encourages young adults to participate in designing the future through purpose-driven education. Each year, teams of two to five students, ages 13-18, from around the world, create products and/or services to address some of the most pressing global and local challenges.

“We are excited to give Farmington students real-world experience in product design and entrepreneurship by collaborating with engineering and marketing departments,” said Nina Merget and Chris Trent, FHS teachers who introduced their students to the challenge. “The Conrad Challenge gives Farmington students the opportunity to compete at a global level.”

In round one of the challenge, students researched global issues within the challenge categories and determined where they felt they could influence sustainability and change. Students then chose their global challenge topic that was of the most interest to them and developed an investor pitch to explain their product/service concept and how it creates a solution to a real-world challenge.

These students earned the Conrad Innovator distinction:

Health & Nutrition

Exercise Science – Kayla Ghafari & Amatullah Poonawala

Dell Technologies: Sustainable Packaging Challenge

Kanksha and Shrika – Kanksha Jinna & Shrika Gubbala

Energy & Environment

Environment Saver – Steven Ihm, Trevor Smith, & Caleb Engelsman

Cyber Security

Locus Security – Jack Mastantuono, Akem Athwal, & Jake Steslicki

Aerospace & Aviation

The Conrad Challengers – Parker Buszka, Grayson Yandora, & Alexander Pahnke

Oceans

Cellu-Bots – Stefan de Wit, Lorn Morden, & Jacob Timko

OCEAN-aid – Prema Immadisetty, Stephanie Lu, Jenna Salhab, & Arnav Patel

Conrad Innovators also qualified to join a network of Conrad Challenge Alumni at the end of the challenge season. Students will compete in the final round for chances to win scholarships, technology, and medals in May. Due to COVID-19, the competition will be held virtually.

To learn more visit: conradchallenge.org/2020-2021-conrad-innovators