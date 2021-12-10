Farmington High students tackle stress with wellness project

Farmington High juniors Amy Pan, Amatullah Poonawala, and Srihitha Nimmagadda have created a project through HOSA-Future Health Professionals to help their peers better cope with stress.

“Due to the recent events and the past year with the pandemic,” said Amy Pan, who is also a member of the Student Round Table. “We feel like finding ways to deal with stress is more relevant than ever.”

The classmates created a website about coping strategies, sites.google.com/stu.fpsk12.net/wellness-project, and an infographic:

HOSA is a national student organization that promotes career opportunities in the healthcare industry through leadership development, motivation, and recognition for secondary, postsecondary, adult, and collegiate students.

Reported by Farmington Voice