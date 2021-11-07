Farmington High students raise $1K for cancer research

A Project-Based Learning (PBL) assignment in a Farmington High School entrepreneurship class led to students raising $1,070 for pediatric cancer research for the University of Michigan.

Students in Nina Merget’s entrepreneurship class were given the task to raise money for a charity. The class determined that they wanted to raise money for pediatric cancer and wanted it to have an impact locally. Therefore, whatever they raised would be donated to the University of Michigan. Merget facilitated discussions on what they were going to sell, how they were going to advertise it, how much it would cost, and what their profits might be if they sold all of their stock.

The class decided to make special edition pink shirts for the Pink Out Homecoming Football Game. Students collaborated to design, physically print, promote, and sell the shirts. Merget taught students how to create a design using Transfer Express and helped them learn how to use a T-shirt press to physically print each shirt. Shirts were sold by the entrepreneurship and DECA students for $10 each. Overall, the group sold 200 shirts and made a profit of $1,070, all of which was donated to pediatric cancer research.

“I am so proud of my students for going through the entire process to develop, produce, price, and promote a product while raising money for charity,” Merget said. “They worked hard to sell all of their shirts to maximize their donation!”

“I learned that charity is just worth the work, no matter what it is,” said student Yatin Bichala. “It felt similar to community service in that it was selfless and infinitely rewarding. We never once thought about being rewarded, and that puts a smile on my face.”

Reported by Joni Hubred