Farmington High student, teacher win computing awards

Farmington High School senior, Tejaswini Ravula, and Information Technology/Business Teacher, Jason Canfield, recently won Aspirations in Computing awards from the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT).

The local Michigan Council of Women in Technology honored Ravula with its Aspirations in Computing (AiC) Award. Canfield received the 2021 Michigan Affiliate Educator Honorable Mention Award by the national organization.

AiC helps to address barriers in women’s IT participation. Program elements turn barriers into possibilities with exclusive awards, scholarships, internships, and community—building women’s leadership, technical, and entrepreneurial skills.

Each year, U.S. high school students in grades 9 – 12 who self-identify as women, genderqueer, or non-binary are eligible to receive recognition for their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and plans for post-secondary education.

“I am so happy to receive this award,” Ravula said in a press release. “It is quite an honor for me and also something to put on my resume and college applications.”

The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Educator Award honors educators of students in grades 9-12 for their efforts to promote gender equity in computing. Since 2011, more than 500 educators have been recognized and have received more than $225,000 in professional development funding to improve their computing education skills. The AiC Educator Award is sponsored by AT&T.

“I am truly honored to have been awarded this year,” Canfield said. “There are usually many educators who apply for this distinction.”

To learn more, visit aspirations.org/AiC.