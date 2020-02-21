Farmington High student takes 2nd in state sales challenge

Farmington High senior Mouhamadou Ndiaye took home second place honors from the Great Lakes Sales Challenge finals, recently held at Western Michigan University (WMU).

Seven FHS students participated in the event, which was sponsored by Western Michigan University’s Sales & Business Marketing Program in conjunction with the Michigan Marketing Educators. The competition brings a university-style experience to high school students.

In order to qualify for the finals, students participated in two categories: Personal Pitch, creating a 90-second pitch to a potential employer, and Call-In, which included setting up a sales call, overcoming multiple objections, and preparing for an in-person sales pitch.

Ndiaye qualified to compete in the Call-In category earlier this year. He previously won an award at the November 2019 DECA Leadership Conference,