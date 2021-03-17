Farmington High senior wins state-wide sales challenge

Prema Immadisetty, a senior at Farmington High School, brought her best sales pitch to the Great Lakes High School Sales Challenge and won the 2021 competition.

Sponsored by Western Michigan University’s Sales and Business Marketing Program, with Michigan Marketing Educators, the event offers high school students a university-style experience through curriculum and competition.

In order to qualify for the finals, students participated in two categories: Personal Pitch and Call-In. For Personal Pitch, students completed a 90-second sales pitch on why they should be offered a job. The Call-In category required students to set up a sales call, overcome multiple objections, and prepare for an in-person sales pitch.

“I am very excited about being recognized for my sales pitch,” Immadisetty said in a press release. “It was truly an honor. I am very grateful for all of the guidance and learning I received from Mrs. Merget and her marketing class, and without her, I would not have reached my fullest potential!”

Finals took place in February, live via Zoom. Learn more about the Great Lakes Sales Challenge at wmusaleschallenge.com.