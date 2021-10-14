Farmington High senior wins award for NYC townhome design

Farmington High senior Maddie Newton won first place in the NEF/National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) 2021 CAD/Design/Drafting State High School Competition.

She received $150 and a plaque.

Each year, students in Christine Trent’s Architectural Design class enter the competition as a component of the class. The 2021 competition required them to design a townhome in New York City for a family with three children, following very specific competition requirements and city building restrictions.

Newton’s cost-effective, eco-friendly, and sustainable five-story NYC townhome design included solar panels, a roof garden, and recycled furniture, doors, and windows. Her submission featured electrical and plumbing plans, elevation views, renderings, and section views.

Industry professionals evaluated submissions based on creative design, successful problem solving, and craftsmanship in preparing architectural drawings.

In 2020, Newton won a Gold Key in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Architecture by creating a pocket neighborhood. In 2019, she won a Silver Key in Scholastics for her modern house, as well as first place for her Interior Design Board at the Annual Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society (MITES) Competition.

This year’s competition, Newton said, required a lot of additional work.

“It was a great opportunity to be able to apply these principles to a real-world design problem,” she said. “I like to challenge myself to create unique designs. It was fun to design a house with real-world restrictions like an architect would.”

Newton has not yet selected a college, but plans to major in Creative Writing and use her design talent in theater.

“Maddie put a lot of thought and work into her design,” Trent said. “She spent time researching New York real estate and then applied her research to the requirements for her unique and creative design.”

Reported by Farmington Voice