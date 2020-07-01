Farmington High senior elected to state HOSA board

Farmington High School senior Ajay Kumar has been elected to serve as Events Director for the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Future Health Professionals 2020-21 State Officer Board.

Kumar will be responsible for facilitating the competitive events planning process and coordinating the logistics for student leadership conferences and HOSA meetings for the nine Michigan HOSA regions.

State officer candidates are evaluated through a three-round process, which begins with the completion of a comprehensive application and includes letters of recommendation. Candidates then take a written test evaluating their knowledge of HOSA, answer an impromptu question at the State Leadership Conference, interview with current state officers, give a 5-minute speech to voting delegates, and campaign at the State Leadership Conference.

HOSA, which has 150 local chapters with 7,477 members, aims to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality healthcare by providing opportunities for knowledge, skill, and leadership development of all health science technology students. Learn more at michiganhosa.org.