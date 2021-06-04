Farmington High senior achieves an automotive first

For the first time in Farmington Public Schools’ history, Farmington High senior Din Mulaosmanovic has earned all nine Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) entry-level certifications.

The nation’s automotive service industry leader, ASE promotes excellence in vehicle repair, service, and parts distribution. In order to qualify for the ASE entry-level exam, students must be enrolled in a two-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) Automotive Technology program to gain both practical knowledge-based theory training and hands-on experience.

“Din enrolled in our Automotive program his sophomore year and continued into his senior year in the advanced Automotive Technology class where he continued to build on theory and master his skills,” said automotive teacher Joseph Lazzarino.

Mulaosmanovic earned certifications in Automatic Transmission and Transaxle, Brakes, Electrical/Electronic Systems, Engine Performance, Engine Repair, Heating and Air Conditioning, Maintenance and Light Repair, Manual Drivetrain and Axles, and Suspension and Steering.

“I thank Mr. Lazzarino for sharing his knowledge and feeding the fire of my interest in cars,” Mulaosmanovic said. “Through this shared knowledge and my interest, I passed all nine of the ASE certifications.”