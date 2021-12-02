Farmington high schools close Thursday after social threats

Three Farmington Public Schools high schools will remain closed Thursday, after social media threats that appear connected to Tuesday’s mass shooting at Oxford High School.

More than a dozen private and public school systems in metro Detroit took similar action.

In a message to families, Supt. Chris Delgado said while the threats are not considered credible, Farmington, North Farmington, and Farmington Central would close “out of an abundance of caution”. Farmington Hills Police and Farmington Public Safety will also provide extra patrols at all schools.

“Tomorrow will give us the opportunity to work with law enforcement and discuss next steps for moving forward at our high schools,” he wrote. “(Oakland County) Sheriff (Michael) Bouchard has stated multiple times in the media that there are a rash of copycat threats that they are continually investigating.”

Bouchard said during a Wednesday press conference that copy cat threats often happen after a school shooting. He said anyone caught making them will be charged.

Reported by Farmington Voice