Farmington High School (FHS) hosted a successful December 10 blood drive, collecting 47 units, exceeding a goal of 42.

The Medical Skills Field Study and IB Career-related Programme students developed their workplace readiness skills through volunteering during the Drive as they assisted the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan staff. The drive was organized in response to the critical need for blood in this area.

The next FHS blood drive is scheduled for March 22, 2022.

Reported by Farmington Voice