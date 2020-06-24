Farmington High grad receives PTA Council Maxfield award

The Farmington Area PTA Council has awarded its C. Robert Maxfield PTA Council Scholarship to Farmington High graduate Catherine Luty.

The scholarship is named for former Superintendent Maxfield, who served the district from 1994 to 2005. It recognizes students who are active PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) members. Those student leaders gain experience in leadership, advocacy, public speaking, teamwork, and event planning – all while improving their schools.

The Farmington Area PTA Council consists of 16 local PTAs organized under the authority of Michigan PTA for the purpose of promoting conference, communications, leadership development, and the coordination of the efforts of its member PTAs. For information on becoming a Farmington Area PTA Council business member, write to councilpresident@farmingtonareapta.org.