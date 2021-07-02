Farmington High grad earns Dunning Foundation award

Adriana Perez, a 2021 Farmington High School graduate, earned an industry-based Technician Starter Kit from the Margaret Dunning Foundation valued at more than $2,000.

Perez enrolled in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Automotive program during her freshman year and continued into advanced classes. She earned the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Entry-level Certification in Maintenance and Light Repair, which makes her eligible to work in a dealership.

“She has always been very passionate about automotive service and developed positive skills in the process,” automotive teacher Joseph Lazzarino said.

To be eligible for the Dunning Foundation award, graduating seniors must successfully complete a minimum of two years in the CTE Automotive program with a 2.0 or higher, have plans with direct school to work, have a plan to get an associate degree or bachelor degree within the industry, and have earned ASE certifications.

Perez works at her family’s automotive business in Northville and will attend the University of Northwestern Ohio this fall to pursue an automotive industry career.