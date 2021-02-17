Farmington High alum returns to coach football

Former Farmington High School (FHS) football player Jason Albrecht has returned to his home field to become the Falcons’ head varsity football coach.

A Farmington Schools physical education teacher, Albrecht coached at FHS for six years after graduating from Albion College. He moved to Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, where his team played a state championship game in 2015.

In 2020, Albrecht returned to FHS as the Varsity Football Offensive Coordinator.

“It is an honor to take over the program that I played for and started my coaching career with,” he said in a press release. “Not many coaches can say they are leading the program they grew up in.”

Albrecht said his goal is to “provide our student athletes with experiences and lessons that will allow them to grow as a member of our school, community, and for their future. Developing leadership skills along with many other values will be a priority in our program.”

“Every coach has a goal to win,” he added. “I would not be honest if that was not one of my goals. I have coached teams that were underdogs and coached teams that went to the state championship. All had a goal to win games, the league, or championships, but there is so much more that the game provides us.”