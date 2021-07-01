Farmington High alum is fourth-generation Michigan grad

Michigan Today, a University of Michigan alumni publication, recently featured Farmington High School alum Amanda Balogh.

Balogh is the 14th member of the Balogh family to receive a Michigan degree. Her great-grandmother started the tradition with a master’s in education, earned in 1920.

Balogh graduated this year with a degree in environmental science and a minor in physics, and was a four-year member of the Michigan marching band. She is the daughter of Jerry Balogh and Lynn Halton of Farmington Hills.

Read the full story, which includes photos of Balogh family Michigan memorabilia: Fourth-generation grad for the Balogh family… and counting