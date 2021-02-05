Farmington health students view virtual cadaver demo

Farmington Public Schools’ (FPS) future health professionals recently attended a virtual field trip to observe a general cadaver demonstration.

Respiratory Therapist and Educational Specialist from the University of Saint Louis Medical School Raymond Vollmer discussed different parts of the human anatomy and answered questions. Students learned how to differentiate between structures of health and disease while making connections to the anatomy content already covered in their classes thus far.

Farmington High School junior Praneet Voleti asked, “Are there any steps they take in order to make the demonstration more successful?”

Vollmer said, “The body is thoroughly embalmed with formaldehyde and the cadaver is sprayed with a solution prior and during each demonstration to make sure the body stays moist and is stored in a cooler until the next demonstration.”

Senior Sara Hammoud said, “I enjoyed learning about the major body systems and going through how the blood circulates through the heart and lungs and back to the rest of the body after being oxygenated.”

Senior Evie Penner was unaware that the veins and capillaries in the chest were so large.

“I was under the impression that they were much smaller,” she said. “That was a cool thing to see. I also learned that COVID directly irritates the alveoli and the ducts right before the alveoli causing inflammation into the air sacs. When the fighter cells come in to fight the virus, they take up too much space in the alveoli and make it impossible for oxygen to flow in and out.”

“One particular part of the cadaver demo that stuck with me was when he showed each organ of the digestive system. This helped put everything together, the terminology and stages of digestion now stick with me even more than just reading about it in a textbook,” said a Field Study student.

The virtual demonstration was made possible through arrangements made by FPS Health Science Educators, Janet Cadeau, Kristen Patton, and Amy Donato. To learn more about the program, write to janet.cadeau@fpsk12.net, kristen.patton@fpsk12.net or amy.donato@fpsk12.net.