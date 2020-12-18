Farmington Goodfellows need ‘reindeer’ for deliveries

The Farmington Area Goodfellows holiday drive draws to a close Saturday, as local “reindeer” deliver packages to families in need.

Each year, the nonprofit collects nonperishable foods, toys, and other gifts to ensure that no child or senior goes without a Christmas. The effort culminates in delivery day, when local volunteers pick up packages at the warehouse and deliver them around the community.

According to goodfellows.info, COVID-19 safety precautions include protecting the most vulnerable recipients – seniors and developmentally challenged adults – by having Farmington Public Safety and Farmington Hills Police and Fire Department volunteers deliver their packages a day early. Also, some families will pick up their own packages.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, volunteer drivers will serve fewer than 100 families. Anyone can participate, but the four or five boxes for each family will not fit in smaller cars, back seats, or trunks packed with other items.

Volunteers must wear a mask when picking up and delivering, and are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and maintain six feet of distance at all times.

If you’d like to volunteer, there’s no need to register. Just show up at the warehouse, 37777 Interchange Drive, on the west side of Halsted Road, between Grand River and 11 Mile Road. Deliveries are expected to wrap up by 10:30 a.m.