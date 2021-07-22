Farmington gallery hosts Charles Trewern retrospective

KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington hosts “Charles Trewern: A Retrospective” through August 28.

Born and raised in Detroit, Trewern studied commercial arts at Cass Technical High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Wayne State University. After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned a master’s degree in fine arts at Wayne State, under the guidance of adviser Robert Wilbert.

Untitled IX-Yellow on left by Charles Trewern (contributed)

Trewern works in oils, watercolors, pen and ink, prints, and most recently, mail art. Major influences include the abstract expressionists, particularly Bradley Walker Tomlin, along with Robert Motherwell, and William de Kooning.

He has shown his art at the Detroit Artists Market, Scarab Club, Hanamura Gallery and the Michigan Artists Exhibition.

The gallery at 33304 Grand River will host a reception with the artist on July 29, 5-8 p.m. Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org.