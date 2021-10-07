Farmington Farmers Market ‘shares the harvest’ Saturday

During last year’s limited Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market season, organizers launched a community contribution that continues Saturday, with “Share the Harvest.”

Farmers and vendors filled a truck with fresh fruits and vegetables and dry goods donated to CARES of Farmington Hills. The nonprofit campus on Shiawassee houses a food pantry, the Busch’s CARES Market, and support services for area families in need.

Market manager Walt Gajewski said market volunteers and farmers will work with CARES staff after the market closes on Saturday to load items into a box truck. Also, CARES will present long-time vendor Goetz Family Farm and Greenhouse with a special service award.

‘Absolutely amazing guys’

“This is our third full year working with Jon and Steve Goetz and their farm,” CARES director Todd Lipa said. “Each and every week, starting in early July, when the crops start coming in, they start taking care of the families that we have here at CARES.”

Lipa said the fresh produce Goetz shares every Saturday has been so abundant this year, CARES has given some to the Salvation Army and other area pantries.

“They are absolutely amazing guys,” he said. “They do tremendous work for us. And you know, they never say no to us. They just keep giving.”

Market as ‘community caretaker’

Lipa said CARES appreciates everyone who takes part in Share the Harvest. Last year, Gajewski said, some vendors even purchased items for the drive.

“This puts an exclamation point on the market mission to provide direct access to fresh locally grown produce,” he added.

“It’s another way the Farmers Market functions as a community caretaker,” volunteer Peggy Castine said. “We look out for others and help them get and stay healthy.”

If you go…

The Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market is open Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., through October at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

This week, you can pick up a free pumpkin from GLP Financial in exchange for donating a winter clothing item. Find the pumpkins at the west entrance.

Music on Market Place Street starts at 8:30 a.m. with Kevin Daniels. Music in the Park with Nick Fugedi runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Walkabouts walking club meets at 10 a.m., also at the west entrance, for a mile walk around Farmington.

Learn who’s coming to the market and more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com

Reported by Joni Hubred