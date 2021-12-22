Farmington Farmers Market sees another record year

For the first time in 28 years, more than 100,000 visitors walked through the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, held Saturdays May through October in downtown Farmington.

Market manager Walt Gajewski said Monday that attendance has risen over the past two years. The market operated with COVID-related limits in 2020 and re-opened fully in July.

The biggest success story, he said, came with an activity that had floundered for several years: a walking group. Under new leadership, walkers took 1-1.5 mile strolls around Farmington, with guest speakers sharing stories about the community.

Beaumont Health also supported the club, providing incentives for weekly participants.

“(Volunteer) Sandy Boland took the lead…and it grew and it grew and it grew,” Gajewski told council members. “Every week was an adventure… I think this is going to take hold, and I think it’s going to get even better.”

The 2022 season, scheduled May 7-October 29, will include an optional November 5 market, if the weather allows. In addition to the opening day celebration, special markets will include:

National Children’s Day/P.O.P. (Power of Produce) kickoff – June 11

Strawberry Shortcake Day – June 25

Fit as a Fiddle Health Fair – July 9

Elks Corn Roast – August 13

Senior Health Day – September 17

Octoberfest – October 8

Haunted Market – October 29

Council members unanimously approved the proposed schedule, including the provisional Saturday in November.

Reported by Joni Hubred