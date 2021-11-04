Farmington Farmers Market season ends, Holly Days coming

Vendors, volunteers and market goers have one more Saturday to enjoy the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, with the final event set 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on November 6.

The market season typically runs Saturdays through October at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in Downtown Farmington.

“Our customers, most of whom are regulars, will get an extra opportunity to stock up on many of their favorites as we enter a time of year where the pantry takes center stage,” said market manager Walt Gajewski. “Our farmers too have had benefit of an incredible extended fall growing season. The hard killing frost is just now upon us so farmers will be picking all they can this week.”

Gajewski said the final market “is a wonderful way to support our famers, who have worked hard all year and now have benefit of abundance that you just don’t see this late in the season. I heard we might even have fresh incoming fall raspberries. I never cease to be amazed.”

Market goers can bring their four-legged family members to the market, as Tolonen Family Pet Store will set up on Market Place Street. Also coming to market is Visions school with student-crafted offerings for the holiday season.

“One more week of the regular market season is our way of saying we’re not ready to wave so long ’til next year,” Gajewski said. “The pulse and pull of community are just too powerful. So, from our vendors, volunteers, sponsors and now yourself, the ties that bind us are abundantly self-evident in this simple expression: Until next time, then and as always, here’s saying, ‘See you at the Market’.”

You will have a few more opportunities this year to shop with the market and its vendors:

• Some market artisans will have “pop-up” shops in the pavilion and park during Ladies Night Out on November 18. Learn more at downtownfarmington.org.

• Come downtown again for a very special Small Business Saturday, November 27, and the Greens, Gifts & Giving market. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers will find holiday wreaths, greens, roping, centerpieces, grave blankets and more. Market favorites like Petey’s Donuts, Mamma Rita’s Italian, Mackinac Fishmongers, Triple Bee Honey, Chocolate Chipped Bakery, Sugarbush and artisans, plan to attend. You’ll also have opportunities to support local families in need. And if you can keep a secret, Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town, too.

The holiday fun continues on December 4, with the Light Up the Grand lighted parade at dusk, followed by the lighting of the town Christmas tree at the Governor Warner Mansion.

For more information about the Market, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/FarmingtonMarket. For more information about Holly Days and Light Up the Grand, visit gfachamber.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice